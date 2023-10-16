Not bowing down to alleged pressures from MP: Madrasa principal allegedly beaten, picked up

Principal Habibur Rahman of Biraldah Syed Karam Ali Fazil Madrasa in Puthia upazila of Rajshahi raised the allegations against ruling Rajshahi-5 MP Mansur Rahman on Monday (16 October).

Principal Habibur Rahman of Biraldah Syed Karam Ali Fazil Madrasa. Photo: Collected
A madrasa principal in Rajshahi has been allegedly threatened, tortured, and forcefully picked up from his home as he refused to bow down to alleged pressures by a local MP to reappoint a former president of the madrasa's management committee to the role.

Principal Habibur Rahman of Biraldah Syed Karam Ali Fazil Madrasa in Puthia upazila of Rajshahi raised the allegations against ruling Rajshahi-5 MP Mansur Rahman on Monday (16 October).

However, the lawmaker denied the allegations.

Habibur alleged that a group of men, backed by the MP, forcibly picked him up from the madrasa on Sunday after threatening him over the phone yesterday as he refused to heed to the MP's unethical requests violating rules.

The incident led to protests by madrasa students in the area, who blocked the Dhaka-Rajshahi highway, at around 11:00am Sunday. Later, police rescued the principal from the MP's house.

"After taking me to his house, MP Mansur tried to coerce me into reappointing a former president of the madrasa's management committee to the role," said Habibur.

The madrasa principal said he refused to heed to the MP's request as it goes against the rules. Later, he was picked up from the madrasa.

Meanwhile, MP Mansur denied the allegations and said he had called Habibur multiple times over the phone. 

Mansur claimed that Habibur went to his house of his own volition.

Meanwhile, police said they have yet to take any action over the incident.

"We will take legal action after an investigation if a specific complaint of abduction is filed," said Additional Superintendent of Rajshahi District Police Rafiqul Islam.

