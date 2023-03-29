Not aware about journalist being picked up: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said he was not aware that Prothom Alo reporter Samsuzzaman Shams had been picked up from his house by CID.

However, he said that the report for which the journalist was picked up was "false" and "politically motivated".

"You are not reacting to the false news. But you are reacting to him being picked up. However, I do not know about the matter so I cannot respond," said Quader during a press briefing at the ministry's meeting room in the Secretariat on Wednesday (29 March).

Regarding the report, Quader said, "A child's comments on independence were taken by giving him Tk10. The boy is a school student but he was mentioned as a day labourer. What kind of journalism is this?"

National daily Prothom Alo's Savar correspondent Samsuzzaman Shams was picked up from his house by people claiming to be from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Wednesday.

A case under the Digital Security Act was filed against him by one Golam Kibria, a Jubo League leader.

Syed Golam Kibria, the general secretary of Ward-11 of the Dhaka north city unit Jubo League, filed the case with Tejgaon Police Station around 2:15am today.