Not aware about journalist being picked up: Quader

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 March, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2023, 06:51 pm

Related News

Not aware about journalist being picked up: Quader

TBS Report
29 March, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2023, 06:51 pm
Not aware about journalist being picked up: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said he was not aware that Prothom Alo reporter Samsuzzaman Shams had been picked up from his house by CID.

However, he said that the report for which the journalist was picked up was "false" and "politically motivated".

"You are not reacting to the false news. But you are reacting to him being picked up. However, I do not know about the matter so I cannot respond," said Quader during a press briefing at the ministry's meeting room in the Secretariat on Wednesday (29 March).

Regarding the report, Quader said, "A child's comments on independence were taken by giving him Tk10. The boy is a school student but he was mentioned as a day labourer. What kind of journalism is this?"

National daily Prothom Alo's Savar correspondent Samsuzzaman Shams was picked up from his house by people claiming to be from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Wednesday.

A case under the Digital Security Act was filed against him by one Golam Kibria, a Jubo League leader.

Syed Golam Kibria, the general secretary of Ward-11 of the Dhaka north city unit Jubo League, filed the case with Tejgaon Police Station around 2:15am today.

Top News

Obaidul Quader

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If Gandhi is such an asset for the BJP, why has he just been thrown out of India’s Parliament? Photo: Reuters

Modi's Rahul playbook is a tale of unchecked populism

7h | Panorama
From 'Act' to 'Action': Protecting migrant workers through the Overseas Employment and Migrants Act

From 'Act' to 'Action': Protecting migrant workers through the Overseas Employment and Migrants Act

7h | Panorama
Schools are also places of safety for children, keeping children away from exploitation and violence. Photo: TBS

Building better futures: What it means to make our schools safe and secure

8h | Thoughts
Eight tips to effectively study during Ramadan

Eight tips to effectively study during Ramadan

7h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Sunglasses are for TK 150-300 only

Sunglasses are for TK 150-300 only

8m | TBS Stories
Shahida Begum: Best farmer of Faridpur

Shahida Begum: Best farmer of Faridpur

2h | TBS Stories
How many US military bases are there in the world?

How many US military bases are there in the world?

4h | TBS World
5 AI Tools to use in your Business

5 AI Tools to use in your Business

7h | Tech Talk

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

3
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year