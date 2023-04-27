Nor'wester sweeps over country, temperature may fall from Friday

Dhaka dwellers heave a sigh of relief from the sweltering summer heat after a nor’wester coupled with rain and gusty wind swept different parts of the city on Thursday afternoon. The photo was taken at Minto Road in the capital. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

A nor'wester accompanied by rain and gusty winds swept over different parts of the country including the capital on Thursday evening bringing the high temperature down a bit, comforting people who were feeling the heat.

The city experienced a nor'wester with a wind speed of 74 kilometer per hour that uprooted trees in different places.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature recorded in Dhaka on Thursday was 37.3 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 26.4 degrees.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature in Dhaka reached 38 degrees Celsius.

Earlier on Thursday morning, the meteorological office had predicted rain and storms in six divisions, including Dhaka.

The meteorological office reported that a mild to moderate heat wave is currently affecting Dhaka, Khulna, Barisal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions, and Pabna district, but it may reduce in several places.

The weather forecast for 24 hours from 6pm on Thursday suggests that daytime temperature across the country could decrease by 1 to 3 degrees Celsius, while nighttime temperature may decrease by 2 to 5 degrees Celsius.

Meteorologist Md Monwar Hossain told The Business Standard that the trend of rain and thundershowers may continue to increase over the next five days, with a high likelihood of lower daytime and nighttime temperatures.

On Thursday, Jashore recorded the highest temperature in the country at 38.6 degrees Celsius, while Tetulia registered the lowest minimum temperature at 18.8 degrees.

In the forecast for the inland river ports of the country for the next 24 hours from 6 pm on Thursday, the met office asked to hoist naval warning signal number two for the river ports in Mymensingh, Tangail, Dhaka, Faridpur, Madaripur, Jashore, Kushtia, Khulna, Barisal, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Cumilla, Chattogram and Cox's Bazar.

The possibility of rain, thundershowers, and hailstorms accompanied by gusty winds in some of these areas has been forecasted.

Meanwhile, several international meteorological organisations are forecasting the formation of a cyclone in the Bay of Bengal during the second week of May.

Mostofa Kamal Palash, PhD researcher on meteorology and climate at the University of Saskatchewan, Canada, said that the American weather forecast model suggests the formation of a low-pressure system in the Andaman Sea, located southeast of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in India, which could potentially develop into a cyclone by 10 May.

He also mentioned that over the next few days, there is a possibility of storms and thundershowers occurring in various areas of the country, including Dhaka.