Nor'wester destroys over 200 houses in Brahmanbaria

More than 200 houses were destroyed as a Nor'wester swept over Nasirnagar upazila of Brahmanbaria district this morning.

The storm affected several villages of Bhalakut union of the upazila on Monday (11 April) morning, however, no casualties were reported.

Bhalakut Union Parishad Chairman Rubel Mia said that the storm swept over several villages including Bhalakut, Kathui, Khagalia, and Balikhola in the morning.

"More than some 200 houses have been destroyed due to strong winds."

The temporary building of Bhalakut Union Parishad was also damaged, he added.

Nasirnagar Upazila Executive Officer (UNO) Mehedi Hasan Khan Shaon visited the spot after receiving the news.

He said, "The villages in Bhalakut have suffered the most. At the time, hailstorms damaged crops in Purbabhag Union, he added.