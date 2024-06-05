Nor'wester: 2 dead, 8 injured as tree falls on tea stall in Rajshahi

Two people were killed and eight others injured when a tree uprooted by a nor'wester fell on a tea stall at Bausha Union in Rajshahi's Bagha upazila on Tuesday (4 June) night.

"A nor'wester hit the area at 8:30pm. The storm uprooted a large tree, which fell on the tea stall at Panchpara Rajar Mor. Two people were killed on the spot," Bagha Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Tariqul Islam told The Business Standard.

The deceased were identified as Jalal Uddin and Zakirul Islam, both of Chak Bausha village in Bagha.

"Firefighters rushed to the scene and rescued the injured with the help of locals and admitted them to the Bagha Health Complex and Rajshahi Medical College Hospital," the UNO added.