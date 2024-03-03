Norway to send ships to Bangladesh for recycling: Former Norwegian minister

Former climate and environment minister of Norway, Erik Solheim, visited the Kabir Steel Ship Recycling Facilities in the Sonaichhari area of Sitakunda in Chattogram on Sunday (3 March). Photo: Courtesy

Former climate and environment minister of Norway, Erik Solheimi, said he will encourage the ship owners of his country to send ships to Bangladesh for recycling.

"When I go back home, I will encourage our ship owners to send their ships to Bangladesh for recycling, as it is the perfect place for safely dismantling the ships," he while speaking to journalists after visiting the Kabir Steel Ship Recycling Facilities in the Sonaichhari area of Sitakunda in Chattogram on Sunday (3 March).

He also mentioned that the development of Bangladeshi ship recycling industry over the last 14 years is amazing.

Ambassador of Norway to Bangladesh Espen Rikter-Svendsen accompanied him during the visit.

Managing Director of Kabir Ship Recycling Facilities, Mohammad Karim Uddin, Chief Executive of KSRM Group, Mehrul Karim, and Media Advisor of KSRM Group, Mizanul Islam, were present on the occasion.

Erik Solheimi said, "When I came here in 2010, I witnessed a messy and hazardous place for workers. This time, I am very happy to see an enormous and beautiful transformation in the industry. This is a first-class ship recycling industry in the world."

"I want to thank the Bangladesh government for ratifying the Hong Kong Convention and imposing rules and regulations accordingly. I also want to thank the ship recycling yard owners for implementing those rules for the development of the industry. Bangladesh can be proud of this industry," he added.

Replying to a query, Erik Solheim said, "As Norway is a big shipping nation, we wanted to help bring about these changes, and we have been doing so."

Speaking to journalists, Ambassador Espen Rikter-Svendsen said, "I have come to Sitakunda many times in the last three years. Every time I come here, I see impressive and positive changes. Here, at Kabir Steel, I have seen many new steps taken since I came here last year."

"We have been supporting the IMO project by providing technical support to the yard owners and the government. In the future, our significant contribution will be sending Norwegian ships here for recycling," he added.

KSRM Group CEO Mehrul Karim said the ship recycling yard has all the latest equipment to dismantle ships in accordance with the Hong Kong Convention.

"We have received three 'Green Certificates' from three different organizations after developing all the world-class facilities. This is the first-ever ship recycling yard in the world to have an electro-hydraulic shearing machine to cut steel plates into small pieces," he added.

"Our achievement from this green yard is that we have operated this yard for 886 days without a major accident," he said.

Replying to a query, Mehrul said, "The transformation of the yard took about Tk30 crore in fresh investments."

Kabir Ship Recycling Facilities, a concern of the KSRM Group, obtained the ClassNK green certificate as the third yard in the ship recycling industry of Bangladesh in 2023.