Norway keen to invest in Bangladesh's renewable energy sector

Norway expressed interest to invest in Bangladesh's renewable energy sector as a priority country under Norway's Climate Investment Fund.

Norwegian State Secretary of Foreign Affairs Erling Rimestad conveyed this message during a meeting with State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam on the backdrop of Oslo Forum 2023 in Oslo.

The two sides also discussed various bilateral and regional issues of mutual interests, including trade and investment cooperation on ship-recycling and Blue Economy as well as on the Rohingya crisis and Climate Change.

During the meeting, the State Minister thanked Norway for its development cooperation with Bangladesh over the last 50 years and NORFUND's investment, particularly in our financial sector.

He also appreciated Norway's humanitarian assistance to Rohingyas, temporarily sheltered in Bangladesh and its political support towards their safe, sustainable and voluntary repatriation.

The Norwegian State Secretary underscored the importance of women empowerment and gender equality and appreciated Bangladesh's rapid socio-economic development. Both sides also discussed possible cooperation on harnessing marine resources and deep-sea fishing in the Bay of Bengal.