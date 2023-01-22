Students block Airport Road after one dies in accident

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 January, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2023, 06:27 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Hundreds of students have blocked the Airport Road after a student of Northern University of Bangladesh died in a fatal road accident in the capital on Sunday (22 January).

The students took to the streets of Kawla footover bridge area and vehicles were seen stuck in a gridlock in Badda-Kuril from Airport Road area. Pedestrians were seen making their way around the traffic.   

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The deceased has been identified as Nadia, a fourth year student of the university's pharmacy department. Her body was sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital for autopsy.

Nadia was riding a motorcycle with a friend and was fatally crushed under a Victor Paribahan bus in front of Jamuna Future Park in Kuril Bishwa Road area on Sunday morning. ABM Asaduzzaman, officer in charge of Vatara Police station confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

The bus driver and helper fled the scene, though the bus was seized immediately.

Protestors were chanting slogans in demand of safer roads. They took to the streets after the incident protesting several bus accidents that have taken place in the area previously.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The year 2018 marked one of the biggest student protests "Bangladesh Road Safety Movement 2018" demanding road safety.

From 29 July to 8 August 2018, a series of public protests in Bangladesh advocating improved road safety were held. They were sparked by the deaths of two students of Shaheed Ramiz Uddin Cantonment College after a speeding bus ploughed into a bus stop on Airport Road, Dhaka. 

The bus responsible for the crash was run by Jabal-e-Nur Paribahan. It had been racing another bus to pick up passengers when it drifted onto the sidewalk, killing the two and injuring others. The incident impelled students to demand safer roads and stricter traffic laws, and the demonstrations rapidly spread throughout Bangladesh. 

