Northern Bangladesh shivers: Panchagarh remains coldest today

TBS Report
12 December, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2023, 12:59 pm

The lowest temperature today was recorded at 11.8 degrees Celsius in Panchagarh’s Tetulia at 6am in the morning.

In cold weather farmers are busy with Boro paddy cultivation in Naogaon. Photo: TBS
In cold weather farmers are busy with Boro paddy cultivation in Naogaon. Photo: TBS

Over the past three days following adverse weather conditions, the intensity of winter has increased in northern Bangladesh.

The chilly breeze starts in the evening, followed by a light drizzle-like mist throughout the night, leading to a drop in the temperature.

The lowest temperature today (12 December) was recorded at 11.8 degrees Celsius in Panchagarh's Tetulia at 6am in the morning.

"This is the lowest temperature of the season in the district and the lowest in the country today. The previous lowest temperature was recorded at 13.1 degrees Celsius yesterday (11 December)," said Rasel Shah, the acting officer of the Tetulia Meteorological Department.

Most of the northern regions of Bangladesh remained foggy until 9am in the morning, forcing people to use vehicle lights even during the day.

Although the mist lessens as the day progresses, the chilliness increases again in the evening.

The rural areas remained slightly colder than the urban areas, causing discomfort to people, particularly affecting low-income workers and farmers.

To combat the cold and adjust to the sudden temperature drop, people were seen wearing warm clothes and gathering at the local tea stalls.

Khalilullah, a day laborer from Naogaon's Badalgachhi, said the severe cold in recent days is affecting his sleep and work.

"I need to wear thick clothing and blankets even in the morning," he said.

Saidul, a farmer from the Barunkandi area in Naogaon, shared the challenges of working in cold water for Boro paddy cultivation.

"We have to prepare seedbeds for Boro cultivation. The cost of labor is high, so I have started working on it myself. Working in water during the cold is causing my hands and feet to become numb, and the hardship has increased," he said.

Most of the northern regions of Bangladesh remained foggy until 9am in the morning, forcing drivers to use lights even during the day.

Mizanur Rahman, Assistant Director of the Badalgachhi Meteorological Department, stated that fluctuations in temperature are normal during winter, and such weather might continue for a few more days.

According to the Badalgachhi Weather Observation Post in Naogaon, the lowest temperature recorded on Tuesday at 6am was 13 degrees Celsius in the district.

The previous day, the district recorded the lowest temperature to be 11.4 degrees Celsius, which is also the lowest temperature in the country this winter.

The maximum temperature was 24 degrees Celsius.

 

 

