Northeast a 'natural hub' to boost trade, people-to-people ties between Bangladesh and India: Envoy

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, has described the northeast region of India as a "natural hub" for boosting trade and people-to-people ties between Bangladesh and India.

He invited entrepreneurs from Bangladesh to take full advantage of the emerging opportunities in the fast growing economy of the northeastern Indian states and further explore the potential of bilateral trade and investment.

Industries Minister of Bangladesh Nurul Majid Humayun and High Commissioner Pranay Verma were invited by the India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IBCCI) to address a seminar organized by FBCCI on "Investment Opportunities between North East India and Bangladesh" on May 8.

The event was also joined by a visiting delegation from India's northeastern state of Nagaland.

High Commissioner Verma highlighted the recent initiatives taken to develop greater cross-border connectivity, trade infrastructure, and economic linkages between the northeastern states of India and Bangladesh.

He commended IBCCI's initiative in organizing exchange visits of business delegations and urged both sides to transform their geographical proximity into new economic opportunities and mutually beneficial partnerships.