North Korea shuts down its embassy in Bangladesh

North Korea officially shut down its embassy in Bangladesh on 21 November. It will continue to uphold relations with Bangladesh via its embassy in New Delhi.

"They had informed about the closure of their embassy a few months ago and they left the country on 21 November," said a foreign ministry official.

The ministry official said several economic reasons and contextual factors led to the embassy's closure.

North Korea established its embassy in Bangladesh in 1974. Bangladesh, however, doesn't have an embassy in North Korea.