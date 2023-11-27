North Korea shuts down its embassy in Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 November, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2023, 03:14 pm

Related News

North Korea shuts down its embassy in Bangladesh

North Korea established its embassy in Bangladesh in 1974

TBS Report
27 November, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2023, 03:14 pm
File photo of a North Korean flag. REUTERS
File photo of a North Korean flag. REUTERS

North Korea officially shut down its embassy in Bangladesh on 21 November. It will continue to uphold relations with Bangladesh via its embassy in New Delhi.

"They had informed about the closure of their embassy a few months ago and they left the country on 21 November," said a foreign ministry official.

The ministry official said several economic reasons and contextual factors led to the embassy's closure.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

North Korea established its embassy in Bangladesh in 1974. Bangladesh, however, doesn't have an embassy in North Korea. 

Top News

Bangladesh / north korea / Embassy / closure

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Unleashing precision: The top 4 gaming mice to buy

2h | Brands
Photo: Collected

AC dust cover: Essential armour for your cooling companion

2h | Brands
Mohammad Nijamuddin runs “Noakhali Store”, he moved here from Noakhali when he was just a young man and named his store out of love for his home district. Photo: Shaharin Amin Shupty

Why name shops after your own district?

6h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

5 must-have motorcycle accessories

20h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Iron beam laser gun - Is Israel dropping more advanced weapons?

Iron beam laser gun - Is Israel dropping more advanced weapons?

2h | TBS World
Why are there so many symbols in the Palestinian movement?

Why are there so many symbols in the Palestinian movement?

2h | TBS World
Oscar, who had a glimpse of death

Oscar, who had a glimpse of death

3h | TBS Stories
Why do millionaires move to other countries?

Why do millionaires move to other countries?

3h | TBS Economy