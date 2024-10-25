None will be allowed to perform Hajj with govt finance: Rizwana

Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan speaks at a media briefing at Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka on 24 October 2024. Photo: PID

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan yesterday (24 October) said no one will be allowed to perform Hajj with the government finance this year.

"A decision has been taken today that nobody will go to Hajj with the government financing. Those only involved in Hajj management will go [with the government finance]," she told a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka.

The adviser said the government is trying its best to cut the expenditure of Hajj and people will be able to know how much Hajj expenditure is cut once the Hajj packages are announced later this month.

She said the council of advisers at a meeting approved in principle increasing the age limit for recruitment in public services to 32, while one cannot sit in BCS examinations more than thrice.

The maximum age limit for recruitment in all cadres under the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) and all other government jobs will be 32, while the new age limit will be applicable in the autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies with necessary adaptations, Rizwana said.

She said law enforcement agencies will recruit staff following their respective rules.

Chief Adviser's Special Assistant Mahfuj Alam and Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam were present at the press briefing.