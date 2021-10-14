None of those involved in Cumilla incident to be spared: Obaidul Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has warned that those involved in the Cumilla incident (desecration of holy Quran) will be brought to justice and no one offender will be spared.

"It's an act of an evil communal force, and those who attack Hindu temples won't be spared either, even if they belong to any party," Obaidul Quader said while addressing the Mahastami (8th day) of Durga Puja at KIB premises in the capital on Wednesday evening.

He said a united resistance has to be built against those who want to destroy the communal harmony in the country before the national election.

Mentioning that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has set a unique example of communal harmony in Bangladesh, the AL leader said Durga Puja has become universal as it is being observed in a festive mood across the country.

Obaidul Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said the Puja is now being celebrated in about 30,000 to 35,000 mandaps across the country and this has caused a heartburn among the evil forces that want to destroy the atmosphere of communal harmony.

Obaidul Quader called upon all to remain united and alert so that no one can create chaos or attack any temple.