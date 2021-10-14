None of those involved in Cumilla incident to be spared: Obaidul Quader

Bangladesh

UNB
14 October, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 14 October, 2021, 05:17 pm

Related News

None of those involved in Cumilla incident to be spared: Obaidul Quader

He said a united resistance has to be built against those who want to destroy the communal harmony in the country before the national election

UNB
14 October, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 14 October, 2021, 05:17 pm
Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader
Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has warned that those involved in the Cumilla incident (desecration of holy Quran) will be brought to justice and no one offender will be spared.

"It's an act of an evil communal force, and those who attack Hindu temples won't be spared either, even if they belong to any party," Obaidul Quader said while addressing the Mahastami (8th day) of Durga Puja at KIB premises in the capital on Wednesday evening.

He said a united resistance has to be built against those who want to destroy the communal harmony in the country before the national election.

Mentioning that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has set a unique example of communal harmony in Bangladesh, the AL leader said Durga Puja has become universal as it is being observed in a festive mood across the country.

Obaidul Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said the Puja is now being celebrated in about 30,000 to 35,000 mandaps across the country and this has caused a heartburn among the evil forces that want to destroy the atmosphere of communal harmony.

Obaidul Quader called upon all to remain united and alert so that no one can create chaos or attack any temple.

Top News

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader / Obaidul Quader / Durga Puja / Cumilla incident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

$100cr foreign investment on cards, Asians push for Bangladesh

$100cr foreign investment on cards, Asians push for Bangladesh

2h | Videos
Elusive Asian golden cat in Bangladesh

Elusive Asian golden cat in Bangladesh

2h | Videos
Remembering Dr Enamul Haque

Remembering Dr Enamul Haque

2h | Videos
Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

2
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

3
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

4
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

5
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

6
Bangladeshi Mostafiz named among World's most influential people in Denim
RMG

Bangladeshi Mostafiz named among World's most influential people in Denim