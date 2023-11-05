None but EC secretary can speak to media: Election Commission

Only the Election Commission Secretary Jahangir Alam is authorised to speak to the media moving forward; no other member of the commission can do so.

The Election Commission on Sunday issued an office order regarding this matter, which was signed by EC Public Relations Director Md Shariful Alam.

Following this order, the election commissioners as well as the EC officers refrained from making any statement.

According to the office order, a copy of which was obtained by The Business Standard, the Election Commission has designated the secretary of the Election Commission Secretariat as the official spokesperson for briefing the media on behalf of the commission.

Copies of the office orders have been sent to the Cabinet Secretary, Secretaries of all ministries or departments, Inspector General of Police, heads of other law enforcement agencies, Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, and other relevant offices.

The commission had previously issued a similar office order before the 11th national election.