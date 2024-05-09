None of the challenges Bangladesh faces are our own making: PM's energy advisor

A file photo of Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury. Photo: Collected
A file photo of Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury. Photo: Collected

Prime Minister's Power, Energy, And Mineral Resources Advisor Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury said none of the challenges Bangladesh is facing today is self-made. 

"People in the West are responsible for all crises, from the dollar crisis to all others," he said at a seminar organised by the Bangladesh Geological Survey Directorate (GSB) at Petrocenter today (9 May).

"After starting wars, now they come to advise on how to run the economy. We often have to accept the advice given by the US, but journalists should portray the real picture," he further added.

PM's energy advisor also said GSB can determine royalties on GSB-discovered minerals so that a resource of money is ensured.

"All the developed people in the world today depend on mineral resources. We have to ensure maximum utilisation of whatever resources we have. Many scientists work in silence, but they never come to us that way," he added.

PM’s energy advisor / Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury

