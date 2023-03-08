None of the blast victims at burn institute out of danger: Samanta Lal

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 March, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2023, 03:09 pm

Related News

None of the blast victims at burn institute out of danger: Samanta Lal

TBS Report
08 March, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2023, 03:09 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

None of the victims from yesterday's deadly Gulistan blast, who are currently undergoing medical treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery are out of danger, said the burn institute's coordinator Dr Samanta Lal Sen.

"Two out of the ten injured people are under treatment in ICU. Their condition is more critical. The rest are not out of danger. Most of their bodies have been burnt," Dr Samanta Lal Sen told The Business Standard on Wednesday (8 March).

Many of the victims have multiple cut injuries caused by the blast and debris.

The victims who are currently being treated at the burn institute are - Md Hassan, 32; Yasin, 26; Md Musa, 45; Khalil,50; Ajam, 36; Oli Shikder, 55; Bablu, 25; Al Amin, 25;  Baccu Mia, 55; Jahan, 25 and Mostofa, 50. Among them, Mostofa sustained deep cut injuries. The other victims have suffered 12% to 98% friction burn.

Two victims are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), two are in Medical High Dependency Unit (MHDU), six are in postoperative care, and one has been referred to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital.

A blast at a five-story building in Dhaka's Gulistan killed at least 18 and injured scores on Tuesday (7 March).

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) is suspecting that accumulated gas inside the basement may have caused the explosion.

Top News

Gulistan blast / burn injuries / Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 

7h | Panorama
The minimalist style is in stark contrast to the ornate, heavily decorated designs of the past. Photo credit: Hatil

Embracing the modern: Evolution of furniture design in Bangladesh

1d | Habitat
In 2017, UNESCO recognised the historic 7 March speech of Bangabandhu as part of the world&#039;s documentary heritage. Photo: Collected

How Bangabandhu's 7 March speech was recorded and distributed against all odds

1d | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

How the 'harmful' water hyacinth is creating employment for thousands of women

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

18 killed, over 120 injured in explosion at Old Dhaka's Alu Bazar

18 killed, over 120 injured in explosion at Old Dhaka's Alu Bazar

5h | TBS Today
Football matches where teams scored seven goals

Football matches where teams scored seven goals

18h | TBS SPORTS
Venus, Jupiter to create spectacle in the sky

Venus, Jupiter to create spectacle in the sky

22h | TBS Science
Story of Fukhrul Arefeen’s The Speech

Story of Fukhrul Arefeen’s The Speech

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

3
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

4
File photo
Bangladesh

Metro rail Mirpur-10 station opens for commuters

5
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year