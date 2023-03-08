None of the blast victims at burn institute out of danger: Samanta Lal

None of the victims from yesterday's deadly Gulistan blast, who are currently undergoing medical treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery are out of danger, said the burn institute's coordinator Dr Samanta Lal Sen.

"Two out of the ten injured people are under treatment in ICU. Their condition is more critical. The rest are not out of danger. Most of their bodies have been burnt," Dr Samanta Lal Sen told The Business Standard on Wednesday (8 March).

Many of the victims have multiple cut injuries caused by the blast and debris.

The victims who are currently being treated at the burn institute are - Md Hassan, 32; Yasin, 26; Md Musa, 45; Khalil,50; Ajam, 36; Oli Shikder, 55; Bablu, 25; Al Amin, 25; Baccu Mia, 55; Jahan, 25 and Mostofa, 50. Among them, Mostofa sustained deep cut injuries. The other victims have suffered 12% to 98% friction burn.

Two victims are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), two are in Medical High Dependency Unit (MHDU), six are in postoperative care, and one has been referred to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital.

A blast at a five-story building in Dhaka's Gulistan killed at least 18 and injured scores on Tuesday (7 March).

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) is suspecting that accumulated gas inside the basement may have caused the explosion.