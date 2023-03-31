None to be spared, if works against independence: cultural leaders

Bangladesh

BSS
31 March, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2023, 06:03 pm

Related News

None to be spared, if works against independence: cultural leaders

BSS
31 March, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2023, 06:03 pm
None to be spared, if works against independence: cultural leaders

Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote and Bangladesh Shadhinata Parishad leaders in a protest meeting on Friday said none will be spared if he or she takes position against the independence of the country.

They said this while addressing a human chain and protest rally in front of the Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka.

"If anyone attacks the spirit of the independence, we will not stay home," said noted singer Rafiqul Alam, who is also a vice president of Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote.

The protest rally was jointly organized by Bangladesh Shadhinata Parishad and Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote a few days after publication of a fabricated news report in Bengali daily Prothom Alo criticizing the independence.

The cultural leaders also urged the government to take necessary action against the editor of the newspaper for publishing such fabricated news.

Alam said: "You do politics...but do not insult the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and our independence."

He called upon the journalists not to serve the heinous purpose of the conspirators and advised them to uphold professionalism in presenting news for the welfare of the country.

President of Shadhinata Parishad Zinnat Ali Khan preside over the meeting while singer Monoranjon Ghoshal, singer Professor Dr Arup Ratan Chowdhury, AL leader M.A. Karim, Saudi Arabia Unit Awami League Vice-President Syed Anisur Rahman, Probashi Awami Forum founder General Secretary Md Al Mamun Sarker, Shadhinata Parishad General Secretary Shahadat Hossain Toyel, Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote Publicity Secretary Rakon Uddin Pathan and Khandaker Fayakuzzaman Farid, among others, spoke in the meeting.

Urging all the pro-liberation forces to be united, another noted Singer Monoranjon Ghoshal said the anti-liberation forces are now hatching conspiracy against the country, adding: "So, we have to keep unity under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."

"It is shameful for the nation that a mainstream daily had published such fake news against our independence," he told the function.

"We will remain alert against the conspiracy of the anti-liberation forces," said noted singer Professor Dr Arup Ratan Chowdhury.

Top News

Shadhinata Parishad

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: DW

How German are the British royals?

6h | Panorama
The exterior of the Crown RS Advance is sleek and modern, with a long body, sharp lines and an aggressive front grille. Photo: Akif Hamid

The Toyota Crown RS Advance: The luxury sedan for car enthusiasts

8h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

'If local investors think the regulatory framework is uncertain, foreigners would doubly think so'

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

A year on, the country's first transgender UP chairman serves people with humility

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pakistan's matches in the World Cup could take place in Bangladesh

Pakistan's matches in the World Cup could take place in Bangladesh

19h | TBS SPORTS
Putin launches nuclear drills with Yars missile

Putin launches nuclear drills with Yars missile

22h | TBS World
Hritika's dream, transgenders will establish by studying

Hritika's dream, transgenders will establish by studying

9h | TBS Stories
People are waiting to cross the Padma Bridge by train

People are waiting to cross the Padma Bridge by train

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

3
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

4
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

5
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

6
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend