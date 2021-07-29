Dr Nomita Halder new managing director of PKSF

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 July, 2021, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2021, 04:14 pm

Dr Nomita Halder ndc, former secretary of the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, has been appointed as the 11th managing director of Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF).

Currently, she is holding the position of a professorial fellow at North South University.

Born in the coastal area of Bagerhat, Dr Halder served as a public servant for 30 years. In 2014, she was appointed as the private secretary to the prime minister.

Dr Nomita Halder graduated in Agriculture from the Bangladesh Agricultural University, Mymensingh. She completed her MA in Development Administration from the Australian National University. Later, she did her PhD from the University of Canterbury, Christchurch, New Zealand.

As the secretary of the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, she initiated some stern measures on migration and human trafficking. In 2018, she retired from public service.

She is also an honorary member of National Human Rights Commission, Bangladesh.

