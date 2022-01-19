Nominations open for IPDC-The Daily Star Unsung Women Nation Builders Awards

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 January, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2022, 05:47 pm

Nominations open for IPDC-The Daily Star Unsung Women Nation Builders Awards

It is an extraordinary effort to shed light on the grassroots women change-makers by IPDC Finance in association with The Daily Star

TBS Report
19 January, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2022, 05:47 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Nominations are being accepted for IPDC-The Daily Star Unsung Women Nation Builders Awards 2022.

This is going to be the sixth edition of this signature program, reads a press release.

IPDC in association with The Daily Star, is searching for indomitable women from the grassroots who have defied the barriers and have contributed significantly to the development of Bangladesh.

Since 2017, every year, these change-makers are presented with the "Unsung Women Nation Builders Awards" for their outstanding contributions to the socio-economic development of the country, reads the statement.

This year, the nomination categories are Health, Education, Social Welfare, Entrepreneurship, and Covid Hero. Nominations will be accepted till 15 February.

An independent jury panel comprising eminent personalities will be evaluating the submissions.

Mominul Islam, the managing director and CEO of IPDC Finance Limited, said, "The narrative of nation-building is overwhelmingly dominated by men. Whatever little credit we spare for women is also limited to those from privileged classes. Hence, IPDC has a special interest in inculcating women-friendly offerings in all its products and services. Because, we believe, true independence comes from financial freedom. Apart from its business aspirations, IPDC is humbled to create a platform like Unsung Women Nation Builders Awards that acknowledges their struggles and triumphs."

Editor and Publisher of The Daily Star Mahfuz Anam said, "The unsung women nation builders are the unrecognized heroines of our country's prosperity. We must recognize them and honor them to encourage more such silent nation builders to carry on their work. We recognize women to correct a historic wrong."

Those interested can submit nominations at uwnba.com, mail at unsungwomen@gmail.com, or call 01786-111100.

