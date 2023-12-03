Nominations of AL affiliated independent candidates rejected in Khulna-4, 5, 6

Nominations of all Awami League affiliated independent candidates in Khulna-4, 5 and 6 constituencies have been rejected on Sunday.

Nomination papers for three constituencies out of six constituencies in Khulna were scrutinised on Sunday, said Khulna Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Khandaker Yasir Arefin.

He said, out of 33 candidates in these constituencies, 18 nominations have been rejected and 15 nominations have been accepted.

Their nominations were canceled due to forgery of signatures in list of 1% voters submitted for securing nomination, arrears of electricity bills, non-signing of affidavits and defaulting loans, added the returning officer.

In Khulna-4 constituency, the candidates whose nominations were canceled are independent candidates Jewel Rana, Atiqur Rahman, Rizvi Alam, HM Roshan Zamir, Mortaza Rashidi Dara, Monira Sultana of Bangladesh Congress, Riaz Uddin Khan of Islami Oikya Jote, Sheikh Habibur Rahman of Trinamool BNP.

Mottaza Rashidi Dara, former president of the District Chhatra League and brother of three-time former MP Mustafa Rashidi Suja, was fighting as an independent candidate against Awami League's nominated candidate and current member of parliament Abdus Salam Murshedi.

However, his nomination was canceled due to allegations of voters' signature forgery. In this context, he said, "My nomination has been canceled due to baseless allegations. I will appeal against this. If I do not get nomination, I will go to the High Court if necessary."

Meanwhile, in Khulna-5 constituency, independent candidate Sheikh Akram Hossain, Shahid Alam of Jatiya Party and Tariqul Islam of Islami Oikya Jote and SMA Jalil of Bangladesh Congress have been rejected.

Narayan Chandra Chand, a former minister and current member of parliament of the ruling party, has been nominated by Awami League for this seat. Fultala Upazila Awami League President and Fultala Upazila Parishad Chairman Sheikh Akram Hossain was fighting against him but his nomination was canceled on charges of loan default.

He said, "I have sold one of my companies. There was a problem with the loan there. I hope to get the nomination back after I file an appeal."

In Khulna-6 constituency, nominations of Jatiya Party leader Md Shafiqul Islam, independent candidates SM Raju, Gazi Mustafa Kamal, GM Mahbubul Alam, Md Mustafa Kamal Jahangir and Md Wahiduzzaman Morol have been cancelled.

Md Rashiduzzaman, former member secretary of Paikgasa Upazila Awami League and Chairman of the Upazila parishad, is the nominated candidate of Awami League.

Khulna district Awami League Treasurer GM Mahbubul Alam was fighting against him as an independent candidate

GM Mahbubul Alam said, "The nomination has been canceled due to a small mistake. An appeal will be made to get the nomination back. Failing to do so, I will go to the High Court."