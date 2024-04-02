Nokla UNO faces action for RTI violation

TBS Report
02 April, 2024, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2024, 08:28 pm

The commission made this decision after reviewing a news report published in the Daily Desh Rupantor on 7 March, titled “Desh Rupantor journalist jailed for seeking information,” according to a press release.

The Information Commission on Tuesday (2 April) recommended disciplinary action against the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Sherpur's Nokla for failing to cooperate in providing information under the Right to Information Act, 2009.

The commission made this decision after reviewing a news report published in the Daily Desh Rupantor on 7 March, titled "Desh Rupantor journalist jailed for seeking information," according to a press release.

This decision was made by Chief Information Commissioner Dr Abdul Malek, Information Commissioner Shahidul Alam Jhinuk, and Information Commissioner Masuda Bhatti on Tuesday, after a hearing under the Right to Information Act.

Information Commission also received a statement from the Nokla UNO at the hearing.

The Commission then recommended that the Ministry of Public Administration take action against the UNO for not cooperating in providing information and obstructing the RTI Act's implementation.

According to a press release signed by Information Commission Public Relations Officer Liton Kumar Pramanik, the Information Commission Bangladesh addressed six complaints and resolved five complaints on Tuesday.

 

