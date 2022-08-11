Noakhali trawler sinking: 3 fishermen rescued, 8 still missing

Three of the eleven fishermen who went missing after the sinking of the fishing trawler "FB Nishan" near Hatiya of Noakhali have been rescued alive from the Sundarbans area of ​​Khulna on Wednesday (10 August).

Eight more people are still missing in this incident, said Lutfullahil Mojib Nishan, the owner of the trawler.

The fishermen who were rescued are - Sohail, Afsar and Zafar.

When the "FB Nishan" sank due to a storm, Sohail, Afsar and Zafar climbed into two fishing trawlers. On Wednesday afternoon they reached the Sundarbans. They are currently in the custody of the owner of the fishing trawler.

Lutfullahil Mojib Nishan also said that they will reach Hatia next Friday.

On the other hand, the families of the missing fishermen are in mourning and waiting for the return of the bread earners.

Photo: TBS

A trawler named "FB Nishan" sank due to a storm in the estuary of the Mydubi area of ​​the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday (9 August).