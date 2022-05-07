Noakhali MP backtracks on remark of 'lynching criminals'

Hours after instructing party men and locals to beat miscreants to death if police fail to bring them to justice, Awami League lawmaker from Noakhali-1 constituency HM Ibrahim backtracked on the remark saying he said it carelessly after being emotional.

A viral video clip shows the lawmaker saying, "Wherever you find the miscreants, I am instructing you to kill them by mob beating. Nothing will happen if these miscreants are lynched to death. If anyone files a lawsuit, I will be the prime accused in the case."

The Awami League parliamentarian reportedly made the remarks on Friday while attending the death anniversary programme of local AL leader Delwar Hossain at Muhuriganj High School ground in Deoti union of Sonaimuri upazila.

Ibrahim said, "If the police fail, I am instructing you to kill all these miscreants who are torturing people and making it difficult for them to sleep, by lynching."

Locals alleged that MP Ibrahim is creating panic among the locals and encouraging his own leaders and activists by making aggressive statements aimed at the opposition.

They are fearing that such statements will worsen the law and order situation in the area.

Acknowledging the veracity of his statement when contacted, MP Ibrahim said, "Sometimes statements are made carelessly by being emotional. But I admit that as a lawmaker I should not say such a thing. I should not have presented the speech in such a way."

An Awami League leader present at the rally said that a young man used to threaten the late leader Delwar Hossain and his family even after his death.

When locals reported the matter to the lawmaker, he informed the officer-in-charge about it and later spoke of mass beating.

At the memorial programme also present were Sonaimuri Police Station's Officer-in-Charge (OC) Harun Ur Rashid, UP Chairman Nurul Amin Shakil, Awami League leaders King Mozammel, Abul Khair, Jamal Uddin, Belal Patwari and others.

When contacted, OC Harun Ur Rashid said, "Since he is a Member of Parliament, we have to work for his safety. I was on duty off stage. I could not hear exactly what he said."