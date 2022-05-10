No visible progress made in repatriation of Rohingyas: State Minister

Bangladesh

UNB
10 May, 2022, 06:55 pm
10 May, 2022, 07:00 pm

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

No visible progress has been seen in the repatriation of displaced Rohingyas to their homeland Myanmar, said State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Enamur Rahman on Tuesday.

"We sat in a meeting last month and a list of Rohingyas was provided to Myanmar. Myanmar authorities received the list. So far, we have provided lists of 35,000 Rohingyas but they are yet to inform us about how many people they will receive," he said.

Enamur came up with the remarks while talking to reporters after a meeting with Nicholas Koumjian, the head of Independent Investigative Mechanism on Myanmar (IIMM) at the secretariat.

IIMM chief came here to investigate the torture on Rohingyas by Myanmar security forces before they fled to Bangladesh and he also sought assistance of Refugee Relief & Repatriation Commissioner in Cox's Bazar to collect statements from victim Rohingyas, he said.

"We also assured him of providing all necessary support," he added.

However, Nicholas also said that they will work to gain international support to send back Rohingyas to their home land with rights and safety.

Referring to another meeting with a delegation of USAID, Enamur said the delegation expressed satisfaction over the management of Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar.

Enamur also requested the USAID delegation to take effective steps so that the other UN organisations like UNHCR and WFP start their activities for Rohingyas in Bhasanchar.

