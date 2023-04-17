No unfit vehicles will be allowed to ply on roads, highways during Eid: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun today said no unfit vehicles would be allowed ply on the roads and highways during Eid.

"No vehicles without fitness will be allowed to ply on the roads and highways on or before the Eid-ul-Fitr in order to ensure people's journey more safe and sound," he said.

Addressing a view exchange meeting with the transport owners and leaders at the Hall of Pride of the Police Headquarters, the IGP said the movement of vehicles of such as Nasiman, Bhatavati, etc, will be stopped on the highways.

Additional Inspector General of Police (Additional IGP-Admin) Md Kamrul Ahsan, Commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Khandaker Golam Faruq, Addi.IGP and Chief of the Special Branch (SB) Md Monirul Islam, Additional IGP Md Atiqul Islam, Addi.IGP of the River Police Md Shafiqul Islam and other senior police officials were present at the meeting.

The IGP urged the transport owners and leaders not to carry extra passengers in vehicles, on the roof of buses and in goods carriers.

The transport owners and leaders assured that they will provide necessary assistance to the police in the upcoming Eid like in the past.

The IGP expressed his hope and said, "If we all work together, people's Eid journey will be comfortable."

Later, the IGP joined a virtual meeting with all the Metropolitan Police Commissioners, Range DIGs and District Superintendents of Police.

He asked them to ensure smooth traffic movement and control the law and order professionally keeping in view the upcoming Eid.

Referring to the recent fires at various markets, Chowdhury Mamun directed the concerned police officers to work in coordination with the market committees in this regard.

"Soon after any incidents, the situation would have to bring under control and quick action should be taken," he added.

The IGP said that tight security measures in all shopping malls and markets should be continued.

He directed the concerned police officials to strengthen security at the homes of the people leaving the city during the Eid, adding, "Ensure security of the Eid congregation also."