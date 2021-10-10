No time to formulate law for EC formation, reiterates Anisul Huq

Law Minister Anisul Huq has reiterated that it is not possible right now to formulate a law for the formation of the next Election Commission (EC) owning to time constraints.

Earlier on Thursday, he had said the tenure of this Election Commission will expire in February next year and it will not be possible to make a law in such a short time. So, a new EC would be formed through a search committee.

Earlier on 4 October, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also announced the formation of a new EC through a search committee.

"A search committee is also close to law. Its gazette is issued on the instructions of the president. According to the Constitution, a gazette is equally effective as a law," said Anisul Huq.

He was responding to quarries from journalists at a meet-the-reporters programme at the Dhaka Reporters Unity's Nasrul Hamid auditorium in the capital on Sunday.

The government has also decided to enact a law to appoint judges in the High Court, he said, adding work on it will start soon.

The BNP has long been demanding elections under a neutral caretaker government. In response to this question, the law minister said, there is no room for any more argument about the caretaker government.

"Because there is a verdict of the Supreme Court about this. And when we accept the verdict of the Supreme Court, we feel proud of ourselves," he added.

The law minister said the permanent release of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, who is released on an executive order, is not in the hands of the government.

"The case is pending in court. If she wins the case, she will be released permanently," he added.

Anisul Huq said a decision has been made to form a commission of inquiry to find out the culprits behind the conspiracy to brutally assassinate Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members on 15 August 1975.