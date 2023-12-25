No specific threat over national election: DMP commissioner

Bangladesh

UNB
25 December, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2023, 04:53 pm

Related News

No specific threat over national election: DMP commissioner

The view-exchange meeting was organised to ensure that nobody hinders or discourages people from exercising their right to vote, he said

UNB
25 December, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2023, 04:53 pm
DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman briefs media after attending a view-exchange meeting with the councillors of Dhaka metropolitan city held at DMP headquarters on Monday (25 December). Photo: UNB
DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman briefs media after attending a view-exchange meeting with the councillors of Dhaka metropolitan city held at DMP headquarters on Monday (25 December). Photo: UNB

There is no specific threat of sabotage acts during the upcoming 12th Parliamentary Election, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman said today (25 December).

"Voting is a fundamental democratic right, and choosing not to vote is also within one's democratic freedom. But obstructing voting is not a democratic right and it is part of a constitutional responsibility of citizens to resist those involved in preventing people from balloting," he said while talking to reporters after attending a view-exchange meeting with the councillors of Dhaka metropolitan city held at DMP headquarters.

The view-exchange meeting was organised to ensure that nobody hinders or discourages people from exercising their right to vote, said the DMP boss.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The councillors said the people of their respective areas are interested in casting their votes spontaneously and they believe that people will come to cast vote [on the polling day], he added.

The DMP Commissioner said the councillors vowed to work with the police in resisting the sabotage activities of some political parties.

Additional police commissioner of DMP AKM Hafiz Akter, Additional commissioner Dr Mahid Uddin and high officials concerned of police were present there.

Top News

DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman / threat / Bangladesh National Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

A congruous mosaic of merry and unity

44m | Features
Photo: Nayem Ali

Jingle Bells: The tune of fall holidays

2h | Features
Photo: Collected

Bang for your buck: Top 3 home theatres of 2023

5h | Brands
Photo: Collected

If you like your coffee hot, get an electric coaster under your coffee pot

5h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

ODI Cricket of 2023 in numbers

ODI Cricket of 2023 in numbers

14m | Videos
“To address the energy crisis, it is essential to enhance both political will and efficiency”-Experts

“To address the energy crisis, it is essential to enhance both political will and efficiency”-Experts

2h | Videos
Bethlehem is in shambles even in Christmas!

Bethlehem is in shambles even in Christmas!

3h | Videos
Yoganika: How helpful is yoga in empowering women?

Yoganika: How helpful is yoga in empowering women?

4h | Videos