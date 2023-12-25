No specific threat over national election: DMP commissioner

DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman briefs media after attending a view-exchange meeting with the councillors of Dhaka metropolitan city held at DMP headquarters on Monday (25 December). Photo: UNB

There is no specific threat of sabotage acts during the upcoming 12th Parliamentary Election, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman said today (25 December).

"Voting is a fundamental democratic right, and choosing not to vote is also within one's democratic freedom. But obstructing voting is not a democratic right and it is part of a constitutional responsibility of citizens to resist those involved in preventing people from balloting," he said while talking to reporters after attending a view-exchange meeting with the councillors of Dhaka metropolitan city held at DMP headquarters.

The view-exchange meeting was organised to ensure that nobody hinders or discourages people from exercising their right to vote, said the DMP boss.

The councillors said the people of their respective areas are interested in casting their votes spontaneously and they believe that people will come to cast vote [on the polling day], he added.

The DMP Commissioner said the councillors vowed to work with the police in resisting the sabotage activities of some political parties.

Additional police commissioner of DMP AKM Hafiz Akter, Additional commissioner Dr Mahid Uddin and high officials concerned of police were present there.