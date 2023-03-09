No sign of sabotage found in Gulistan blast: Home minister

Bangladesh

BSS
09 March, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2023, 07:28 pm

No sign of sabotage found in Gulistan blast: Home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has said that no evidence of sabotage has so far been found in Gulistan blast as investigating agencies are yet to find any sign of sabotage regarding the explosion.

"The investigation is still ongoing. So, we cannot say anything certainly . . . Army intelligence along with police forces are working to find out the cause behind the blast that took place in the Gulistan area of Dhaka city. But, initially, we thought that this explosion happened due to accumulated gas," the minister said.

"After getting the investigation report, we will be able to certainly say the reason behind the explosion," the home minister said replying to questions from journalists after inaugurating the newly-constructed building of Bhedarganj police station in Shariatpur on Thursday.

In response to another question from journalists regarding Khaleda Zia's sentence waiver, the minister said following the request of her relatives, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina showed generosity and allowed her to stay at home and take treatment.

"The timeframe was fixed. Khaleda Zia's relatives have appealed again as the time limit has expired. It will again be sent to the prime minister through the Ministry of Law. But we have to wait for some more time to know whether the application will be accepted or not," he said.

Recalling Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib's speech at Rajarbagh in 1975, Asaduzzaman said that the police are now people's friends as currently, they are working for the welfare of the people.

Apart from working for the welfare of the people, the police have acquired capabilities in all areas, including fighting against militancy and terrorism.

He urged everyone to work together for making the country free from drug abuse.

Urging all people from retraining from drug consumption and trading, the Minister said, "People should understand that drug is a terrible addiction which destroys a society apart from family."
 
Superintendent of Police Md Saiful Haque presided over the opening ceremony.

Gulistan blast / Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal

