No sign of damage to Padma Bridge: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said no signs of damage were spotted in the span of the Padma Bridge.

"The scene was inspected by the Army, BIWTC (Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation), BIWTA (Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority). They did not find anything (on that span) that could mean collision or impact. I can say that there was no damage," he told the media after visiting the spot on Tuesday.

Earlier today, ferry Birshreshtha Jahangir collided with the 1-B span between pillars no. 2 and 3 of the bridge on Tuesday at around 6:45 am.

The ferry's flagstand broke in this incident.

Obaidul Quader noted that the height of the span from the water level is 18.3 meters.

"Considering the issue of global warming, the height has been increased by 0.5 meters. Currently, the water level is 6 (meter)," he said.

The minister also said a complete investigation will be carried out into the matter based on the videos of the incident.

Bridges department, Army, BIWTA and BIWTC will collaboratively work in the investigation, he added.

"There is no reason for the bridge to be damaged in the way it has been designed. However, the problem must be reviewed here. We need to find out if there are any types of sabotage ongoing. Nothing should be taken lightly," said Obaidul Quader.

Earlier, on 13 and 9 August, Ro-Ro Ferries hit the 10th pillar of the Padma bridge.

Besides, ferries had hit the pillars of Padma Bridge on the way from Banglabazar ghat twice.

On 20 and 23 July, ferries hit the 16th and 17th pillars. In these incidents, general diaries have been lodged, investigation committees have been formed and ferry drivers have been suspended.