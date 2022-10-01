No shortage of fertilizers, seeds, fuel in the country: State minister for Shipping

There is no shortage of fertilizers, seeds and fuel in the country and if any trader creates an artificial crisis by stockpiling these, it will be dealt with sternly, said State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury.

"A nefarious faction is trying to make profits by creating an artificial crisis in the market. Be careful against them," said the state minister as the chief guest at the inauguration of MI Filling Station in Dinajpur's Bochaganj upazila on Saturday.

Jamuna Petroleum Corporation AGM Md Jasim presided over the programme.

Bochaganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Chanda Pal, Mayor of Setabganj Municipality Md Aslam, Bochaganj Upazila Awami League President Md Abu Syed Hossain, Bochaganj Upazila Awami League General Secretary Md Afchar Ali, MI Group Chairman Md Mahbubur Rahman Khan, MI Group Director Ishaq Ali spoke on the occasion.

The state minister later attended the Sharodiya Durgotsava function organized by Stationpara Agrani Jubo Sangh under Setabganj municipality to celebrate 50 years and visited the Sharodiya Pujamandap of Ishania Devirbazar.

Bochaganj Puja Udyapan Parishad President Birbhadra Roy, and General Secretary Biswanath Chakraborty were also present at that time.