No shopping, travelling without Covid-19 vaccination proof: Cabinet secretary

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 January, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2022, 03:21 pm

Related News

No shopping, travelling without Covid-19 vaccination proof: Cabinet secretary

TBS Report
06 January, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2022, 03:21 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The government has planned not to allow anyone to dine at restaurants, visit shopping malls or travel by planes, trains and launches without proof of Covid-19 vaccination to fight the Omicron variant of coronavirus. 

"Students above 12 cannot go to school without taking the first dose. Besides, no one can go outside without masks," Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam made the disclosure in a press briefing after the cabinet meeting today.

"Vaccination drive must be strengthened and booster dose inoculation must be increased," the cabinet secretary emphasised.

Also, restrictions will be imposed on holding meetings and events. Sailors and crew members on ships will have to quarantine on the ship after travelling.

Bangladesh announces set of restrictions to fight Omicron

People will not be allowed to enter the Trade Fair and Book Fair without vaccination cards.

"If infection rate increases, public transports will be allowed to carry passengers on half capacity only. Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) will be directed so that the fares are not increased in that case," he added.
 

Top News

COVID-19 / restrictions

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Taiwan’s tech giants are being hit by India culture shock

Taiwan’s tech giants are being hit by India culture shock

3h | Thoughts
: If we do indeed have a surplus budget, there are many areas we can invest in such as modernising our hospital facilities. Photo: Mumit M

Health needs a bigger budget but cannot spend the amount allocated. Why?

5h | Analysis
Awarded organisations on the stage. Photo: Noor A Alam

Joy Bangla Youth Award 2021: Organisations that stand out

5h | Pursuit
Dewan Alif Ovi. Illustration: TBS

Bangladesh’s poor application of forensic science in criminal justice. Apathy or legal ambiguity?

5h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

TBS Shorts: Mother Teresa

TBS Shorts: Mother Teresa

6h | Videos
Dangerous sports in the world

Dangerous sports in the world

19h | Videos
Slow trains, dead slow projects haunt railway

Slow trains, dead slow projects haunt railway

19h | Videos
Mike's four times world record for eating pepper

Mike's four times world record for eating pepper

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

3
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

4
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

5
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership

6
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka