No shopping, travelling without Covid-19 vaccination proof: Cabinet secretary

The government has planned not to allow anyone to dine at restaurants, visit shopping malls or travel by planes, trains and launches without proof of Covid-19 vaccination to fight the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

"Students above 12 cannot go to school without taking the first dose. Besides, no one can go outside without masks," Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam made the disclosure in a press briefing after the cabinet meeting today.

"Vaccination drive must be strengthened and booster dose inoculation must be increased," the cabinet secretary emphasised.

Also, restrictions will be imposed on holding meetings and events. Sailors and crew members on ships will have to quarantine on the ship after travelling.

People will not be allowed to enter the Trade Fair and Book Fair without vaccination cards.

"If infection rate increases, public transports will be allowed to carry passengers on half capacity only. Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) will be directed so that the fares are not increased in that case," he added.

