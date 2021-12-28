No scope of treating Khaleda abroad: Home minister 

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said there is no scope to allow BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia to go abroad for treatment as per observations given by Law Minister Anisul Huq.

"According to the law minister, Khaleda Zia does not have the opportunity to seek treatment abroad. It will take some more time to make a final decision," he told the media Tuesday (28 December).

The BNP Chairperson cannot go abroad as there is no provision in the law for her request, he added.

Earlier on Monday, The law ministry forwarded its opinion to the home ministry on the application for BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad.

It sent a letter to the home ministry with comments on the application filed by Khaleda Zia's brother Shamim Iskander.

The home ministry is expected to forward its assessment on the application to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The BNP has been carrying out various programmes to allow Khaleda's treatment abroad and demand her release.

On 20 December BNP spokespersons said there has been no improvement in the health condition of its chairperson Khaleda Zia, who is currently undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital.

Khaleda, a 76-year-old former prime minister, has been under treatment for various health complications, including arthritis, since 13 November.

Her medical board members say Khaleda needs to go abroad immediately for better treatment being diagnosed with liver cirrhosis.

On behalf of her family, Khaleda's younger brother, Shamim Iskander, submitted an application to the home ministry on 11 November urging the government to allow her to go abroad for better treatment.

The home ministry sent the application to the law ministry, seeking its opinion on the matter.

Law Minister Anisul Huq recently said the government is looking for a legal option to allow Khaleda to go abroad for treatment.

The BNP chief landed in jail in February 2018 for the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case. On 30 October that year, the High Court extended her punishment to 10 years, dismissing her appeal.

Following the outbreak of Covid-19, the government on 25 March last year granted her temporary release conditionally at the request of her family. Till now, the term of her release has been extended four times.

She is still facing at least 36 ongoing cases.