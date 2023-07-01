No scope for smuggling rawhides: Commerce secretary

Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh has assured that there is no scope for smuggling sacrificial animal rawhides, despite the additional supplies during Eid-ul-Adha.

"Law enforcement agencies, including BGB and district administrations, are on the highest alert, and measures have been taken by the government to ensure that leather is not smuggled in any way," said the senior secretary while inspecting the management activities of rawhides and the market price of daily necessities in Faridpur on Saturday (1 July).

He said prices of rawhides are slightly lower during Eid-ul-Adha due to oversupply. But if this skin can be properly preserved, it can be sold at a good price later.

He also noted that Bangladesh exports leather to the Chinese market only. "We will be able to export leather to all countries once we obtain the certification of the Leather Working Group. This will boost the leather market, and businessmen will get good prices," he added.

He also noted that the Faridpur Deputy Commissioner has been asked to take the initiative to construct a factory for the preservation of rawhides in a suitable place in the city.

Present during the visit were Faridpur District Deputy Commissioner Kamrul Ahsan Talukdar, Faridpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Md Nazrul Islam, and Faridpur Leather and Meat Traders Association President Jane Alam.