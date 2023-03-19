No scope to reduce Hajj airfare: Biman MD

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 March, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2023, 10:09 pm

Related News

No scope to reduce Hajj airfare: Biman MD

The first hajj flight will leave Dhaka for Saudi Arabia on 21 May

TBS Report
19 March, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2023, 10:09 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Airfare for Hajj flights cannot be reduced any further this year, said Biman Bangladesh Airlines Managing Director and CEO Shafiul Azim.

"The airfare for hajj pilgrims this year has been fixed at Tk1.97 lakh taking into account the increased exchange rate of dollar, price hike of jet fuel, and increase in taxes after consulting with respective ministries, hajj agencies and experts," he said at a press brief yesterday.

"We have reduced the fair as much as possible," added the national carrier managing director. 

Last year, airfare for hajj was fixed at Tk1.40 lakh.                         

Shafiul mentioned that the hajj package consists of 16 types of expenses, not just the airfare. 

"In no way is the airfare set higher than the market price," he said, adding that Tk2.10 lakh was proposed initially, but it was further reduced on everyone's recommendation.

The first hajj flight is scheduled to leave Dhaka for Saudi Arabia on 21 May and the return hajj flights will begin on 2 August, according to the Biman authority. 

Biman Bangladesh Airlines will operate 159 pre-hajj flights and 152 post-hajj flights with its Boeing 777 and Boeing 787 aircrafts.
Hajj package has become costlier by around Tk1.5 lakh compared to the previous year. This year the cost of the pilgrimage, which is managed by private agencies, is around Tk6.73 lakh, excluding qurbani. 

Despite massive interest among people, the registration process is at a slow pace from aspirant pilgrims due to the high cost against the country's quota of 1.27 lakh in 2023.

Till Sunday, 1.11 lakh possible pilgrims completed the registration even after the deadline was extended four times as last deadline is 21 March. 

According to hajj agencies and travel agents, the increase in cost is due to higher expenses on both the Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia sides.

The Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (Haab) has mainly blamed Biman Bangladesh Airlines for the high airfare that has driven up the total cost of the hajj package.    

However, Biman MD said, "We have been working on the Hajj flight management for 3 months. The fair has been set by the national executive committee. The fare increased due to global situations, on which we have no control."  

The top Biman official also shared that the national carrier is working on introducing flights in a number of routes including Chennai, Bangaluroo and New York.

Top News

Hajj / Airfares / Biman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Maheen Khan, the president of FDCB, presented a collection that engages with artisans in interactive and creative ways to enhance the artist in them. Photo: Courtesy

BFW 2023: Exploring the common thread between fashion and nature

12h | Mode
A shopkeeper is showing a customer one of the most expensive items of perfume in the Mitford area in Old Dhaka. Noor-A-Alam

Lost in the aroma of Old Dhaka's perfumery business

14h | Panorama
Caption: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the collegium of the Prosecutor General&#039;s office in Moscow, Russia, March 15, Photo Reuters

Could Putin really be prosecuted for war crimes?

12h | Panorama
The government could consider relaxing the strict requirements for obtaining NID, especially for climate vulnerable people who may not have access to certain documents, such as a birth certificate or proof of address. Photo: TBS

Climate victims and missing NIDs

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How fearful is Putin’s Wagner Group

How fearful is Putin’s Wagner Group

3h | TBS World
Scientists discover signs of glacier on Mars

Scientists discover signs of glacier on Mars

6h | TBS World
How Athar Ali Khan became an international commentator

How Athar Ali Khan became an international commentator

2h | TBS SPORTS
Dhaka residents' favorite new street food

Dhaka residents' favorite new street food

4h | TBS Food

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

No definite proof of Sultan's Dine using meat of animals other than goats: Consumer rights body

6
Dhaka-Ctg 8-lane highway project to begin by end-2024
Infrastructure

Dhaka-Ctg 8-lane highway project to begin by end-2024