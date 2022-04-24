No scope for lifting sanction against RAB without accountability: US ambassador

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas has said there is no scope for repeal of sanctions against the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) without concrete action and accountability.

"We want to see a RAB that remains effective at combatting terrorism, but that does so while respecting basic human rights," he said while addressing a seminar on Sunday.

The US envoy said, "But RAB sanctions do not mean we cannot enhance our strong law enforcement security cooperation. We will continue to work with Bangladesh to combat transnational crime and terrorism, enhance border security, and prevent violent extremism."

He stated that the US kept continue its support to Counterterrorism and Transnational Crime police, the Anti-Terrorism Unit, and the specialised units of the Metropolitan Police in Chattogram, Sylhet, and Rajshahi.

The signing of a proposed Memorandum of Agreement would facilitate our ability to implement our Anti-Terrorism Assistance training program and to donate new equipment to the police, he added.

Ambassador Haas further said that US and Bangladesh can work together to promote democracy and protect human rights.

Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) organised the seminar on "Bangladesh and the United States Relations: Moving Towards Enhanced Cooperation and Partnership" at the BIISS Auditorium.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen spoke as the chief guest at the programme.

The sanctions

The United States on 10 December 2021 imposed sanctions on RAB and seven of its present and former top officials over allegations of serious human rights abuse.

The officials, designated by the Department of the Treasury under the Global Magnitsky sanctions programme, are Benazir Ahmed, former director general of RAB, Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, director general of RAB, additional directors general (operations) Khan Mohammad Azad, Tofayel Mustafa Sorwar, Mohammad Jahangir Alam, and Mohammad Anwar Latif Khan, and Lt Col Miftah Uddin Ahmed, former commanding officer of RAB Unit 7.

Besides, the US State Department barred Benazir and Miftah from travelling to the United States. Due to the sanctions, they will not get a US visa, and may even have their assets in the US confiscated.

RAB is designated pursuant to EO 13818 for being a foreign entity that is responsible for or complicit in, or has directly or indirectly engaged in, serious human rights abuse, it said on its website.