No scope of dispute regarding EC formation: Law Minister

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq today said the President Abdul Hamid has initiated dialogue with the political parties to form a search committee to ultimately form Election Commission (EC) and the next EC would be formed as per his decision.

"There is no scope of dispute regarding the formation of the EC. It would be formed as per the decision taken by the president as it is his responsibility. Even I want an act to form the EC. But now, there is no time left for this. It would not be right to issue an ordinance in this regard, bypassing the parliament," the law minister said.

He said this while addressing as the chief guest at the annual general meeting (AGM) of the Crime Reporters Association of Bangladesh (CRAB) in the capital, an official release said.

Presided over by CRAB President Mizan Malik and conducted by its General Secretary Alauddin Arif, the programme was also addressed, among others, by Daily Jugantor Editor and former President of National Press Club Saiful Alam, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Director General Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun and Dhaka Reporters Unity President Nazrul Islam Mithu.

Anisul Huq said the search committee would be formed with a senior justice of the Appellate Division, a justice from the High Court Division, chairman of the Public Service Commission and auditor and comptroller general. All of them are holding constitutional posts. The remaining two would be from the civil society, he added.

"There would be no political person in this search committee. This search committee would nominate 10 persons and send the names to the president," the law minister further said.

While talking about the Digital Security Act (DSA), he said Bangladesh needs this law.

"I know there were instances of misuse of this act. But we have taken initiative to stop such misuse. Now no journalists are arrested right after filing of case under this act. First concerned authorities scrutinise everything. This act has not been enacted to curb freedom of speech and the press freedom," he added.