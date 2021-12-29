No scope of dispute regarding EC formation: Law Minister

Bangladesh

BSS
29 December, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2021, 04:29 pm

Related News

No scope of dispute regarding EC formation: Law Minister

BSS
29 December, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2021, 04:29 pm
Law Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: Collected
Law Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: Collected

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq today said the President Abdul Hamid has initiated dialogue with the political parties to form a search committee to ultimately form Election Commission (EC) and the next EC would be formed as per his decision.

"There is no scope of dispute regarding the formation of the EC. It would be formed as per the decision taken by the president as it is his responsibility. Even I want an act to form the EC. But now, there is no time left for this. It would not be right to issue an ordinance in this regard, bypassing the parliament," the law minister said.

He said this while addressing as the chief guest at the annual general meeting (AGM) of the Crime Reporters Association of Bangladesh (CRAB) in the capital, an official release said.

Presided over by CRAB President Mizan Malik and conducted by its General Secretary Alauddin Arif, the programme was also addressed, among others, by Daily Jugantor Editor and former President of National Press Club Saiful Alam, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Director General Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun and Dhaka Reporters Unity President Nazrul Islam Mithu.

Anisul Huq said the search committee would be formed with a senior justice of the Appellate Division, a justice from the High Court Division, chairman of the Public Service Commission and auditor and comptroller general. All of them are holding constitutional posts. The remaining two would be from the civil society, he added.

"There would be no political person in this search committee. This search committee would nominate 10 persons and send the names to the president," the law minister further said.

While talking about the Digital Security Act (DSA), he said Bangladesh needs this law.

"I know there were instances of misuse of this act. But we have taken initiative to stop such misuse. Now no journalists are arrested right after filing of case under this act. First concerned authorities scrutinise everything. This act has not been enacted to curb freedom of speech and the press freedom," he added.

Top News

Law Minister Anisul Huq / EC formation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

McLaren delays Artura launch citing chip shortage

McLaren delays Artura launch citing chip shortage

3h | Wheels
The low-skilled, under-educated and poorly paid have gained more negotiating power. Photo: Bloomberg

What inflation in 2022 will teach us about capitalism

6h | Panorama
The anti-dumping duty is not what is causing damage to Bangladeshi jute business. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Don’t blame India’s anti-dumping duty for our jute industry’s woes

7h | Panorama
Rank Wizards runs 25 websites, which generate over 2 lakh visitors per day. Photo: Courtesy.

Rank Wizards: Making headway for digital assets in Bangladesh

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'Manusher baccharai shudhu ambulance ke side dey' campaign

'Manusher baccharai shudhu ambulance ke side dey' campaign

1h | Videos
World's Only Handwritten Newspaper That Still Survives Today

World's Only Handwritten Newspaper That Still Survives Today

2h | Videos
Little benefit holds railway back from Ramu-Gundum rail line

Little benefit holds railway back from Ramu-Gundum rail line

20h | Videos
River filling threatens fish spawning in Halda river

River filling threatens fish spawning in Halda river

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

4
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

5
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

6
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec