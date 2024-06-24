No Saudi clearance without embassy attestation: BMET

The Bureau of Manpower, Employment, and Training (BMET) has stopped issuing clearance cards for workers bound for Saudi Arabia who lack attestation from the Bangladesh embassy in Riyadh.

This sudden change, which began two weeks ago, has left an estimated 8,000 to 10,000 aspiring migrants stranded, according to the Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (Baira).

Baira leaders met with State Minister for Expatriate Welfare Shofiqur Rahman Choudhury yesterday to discuss easing the attestation requirement for single visa holders.

"The minister assured us of immediate relaxation of the rule. The ministry will communicate this to BMET," said Baira President Md Abul Basher to The Business Standard over the phone.

He also emphasised Saudi Arabia's importance as the largest destination for Bangladeshi migrant workers and expressed concerns over potential unemployment if the issue persists.

However, State Minister Shofiqur Rahman Choudhury declined to comment on the matter when questioned by TBS at his office on Monday.

The clearance card is the last document a migrant worker needs from the Bangladesh government to leave the country.

Visas for Bangladeshi workers to Saudi Arabia are issued in two categories: single visa holders and group visa holders. Group visa holders, defined as more than 25 workers going to the same company, require embassy attestation.

While this rule was relaxed for single visa holders over the years, BMET started enforcing embassy attestation for them as well from 10 June due to allegations that many workers were not finding jobs upon arrival.

The attestation process verifies the authenticity of job offers, preventing potential exploitation.

A recruiting agency owner informed TBS that approximately 50 workers from his agency have been unable to obtain clearance cards in the past two weeks.

Fakhrul Islam, Baira joint secretary, said, "Around 70% of Saudi-bound workers are single visa holders. BMET used to issue around 2,000 clearance cards daily for Saudi-bound workers."

Saudi Arabia currently employs approximately three million Bangladeshi workers, making it the largest overseas destination for workers from Bangladesh.

The Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment has proposed increasing the minimum wage for Bangladeshi workers in Saudi Arabia to 1,000 Saudi riyals per month (around Tk29,000), up from 800 Saudi riyals.

However, this previous minimum wage was not consistently enforced, as noted by labour recruiters.