'No room for confusion on Nagad, it’s a postal service': Postal department DG

The Postal Department has called for a closure on the ongoing propaganda against Nagad in the media and social networking platforms following some issues in recent times.

Md Siraz Uddin, director-general of the Postal Department said in a video message on Sunday that Nagad is a mobile financial service run on the basis of a revenue-sharing model with the postal department. Siraz Uddin said that Nagad has been able to break the monopoly of the MFS market and so many are spreading rumours and misleading information against Nagad.

He also apologised for some accounts disabled temporarily because of the faults of several e-commerce platforms and said that the process to reactivate the accounts after review has already begun.

The postal department is going to own 51 percent of the share and Nagad Limited will own 49 percent of the share based on the agreement between the two parties.