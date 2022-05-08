No risk of 'Asani' to hit Bangladesh: Enamur

Bangladesh

BSS
08 May, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2022, 08:07 pm

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Enamur Rahman today said there is no risk of cyclone Asani's hitting Bangladesh so far.

Speaking a press briefing at his office in the Bangladesh Secretariat, the state minister said the depression that turned into a cyclone this morning is now located 1,75 km away from Chittagong seaport.

He said the cyclone can cross the Satkhira region of Bangladesh after hitting mainly the areas of Visakhapatnam, Orissa and West Bengal of India.

The state minister said there will be storms and rains in Bangladesh due to the effect of 'Asani', but there is no possibility of cyclone or tidal wave here.

The CPP volunteers and local administration are keeping close eyes on it and the cyclone warning in the coastal areas is being issued.

cyclone Asani / State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Enamur Rahman

