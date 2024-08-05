My mother will not return to politics: Sajeeb Wazed Joy

Sajeeb Wazed Joy, son of Sheikh Hasina, today (5 August) told BBC that there would be no political comeback for his mother.

"She is so disappointed that after all her hard work, a minority rose up against her," he said.

Speaking to Newshour on the BBC World Service, Joy - who was an official adviser of the prime minister until today - said his mother had been considering resigning since yesterday and had left the country for her own safety after her family insisted.

On Hasina's record in power, he told BBC, "She has turned Bangladesh around. When she took over power it was considered a failing state. It was a poor country. Until today it was considered one of the rising tigers of Asia. She's very disappointed."

Rejecting accusations of the government being heavy-handed in dealing with protesters – resulting in close to 300 deaths so far --, he said, "You've had policemen beaten to death – 13 just yesterday. So what do you expect the police to do when mobs are beating people to death?"