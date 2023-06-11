No respite from waterlogging in Ctg despite Tk15,000cr projects

Bangladesh

Jobaer Chowdhury
11 June, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 11 June, 2023, 12:21 pm

Related News

No respite from waterlogging in Ctg despite Tk15,000cr projects

Jobaer Chowdhury
11 June, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 11 June, 2023, 12:21 pm
Low-lying areas of Chattogram city go under water after one hour of rain which, though, brought some relief from heatwave. The photo was taken at Wasa intersection on Friday afternoon. Photo: Md Minhaj Uddin
Low-lying areas of Chattogram city go under water after one hour of rain which, though, brought some relief from heatwave. The photo was taken at Wasa intersection on Friday afternoon. Photo: Md Minhaj Uddin

Residents of Chattogram city are getting no respite from the perennial monsoon-time water stagnation problem this year too even though four projects worth around Tk15,000 crore have been taken up over the last eight years to solve the waterlogging in the city.

The projects have failed to bring any good results due to various issues such as frequent changes in project designs and costs, faulty feasibility studies, lack of coordination among authorities, and slow execution of projects.

Like previous years, people in the city are likely to suffer as the monsoon wind has already started and there may be rainfall for the next few days, Chattogram Met Office Assistant Meteorologist Suman Saha told The Business Standard, adding that only 62ml of rain in 24 hours is enough to cause waterlogging in the city.

Photo: Md Minhaj Uddin
Photo: Md Minhaj Uddin

Of the four projects, the progress of the largest one – re-excavation, expansion, renovation and development of canals – is only 76.25% whereas the deadline for the project is December this year. Under the project, 36 canals, 176 km of retaining walls, 45 bridges, drains, and footpaths are to be constructed.

This project, which has been assigned to the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA), was approved in 2017 at Tk5,616 crore. In 2022, the project cost jumped by 70% to Tk9,526 crore.

Project director Lt Col Md Shah Ali told TBS, "There are 1,600 kilometres of drains and 57 canals in the city, of which, 36 canals and 300 km of drains are under the project. These canals and drains are now clean. To maintain the flow of water, the entire 1,600 km of drains and 57 canals have to be kept clean, which is not our responsibility."

Photo: Md Minhaj Uddin
Photo: Md Minhaj Uddin

On 2 May, the 34th Engineering Construction Brigade of Bangladesh Army, which is implementing the project, held a press conference where it was said that the CDA is working on 36 out of 57 canals. The rest 21 canals can cause sufferings to the people.

As the issue of 21 new canals came to the fore at the end of the project, experts concerned expressed apprehension about the benefits of this project.

Engineer Delwar Majumder, former president of the Institute of Engineers (IEB) Chattogram, told TBS, "When the project was taken up, it was said renovation of 36 canals would solve the waterlogging. Why are 21 canals coming forward now when the project is about to end? The project has been revised several times but why the renovation of 21 canals is not included."

On the other hand, the Tk1,620 crore project of the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) for flood control and waterlogging mitigation in Chattogram is an example of a lack of coordination among authorities.

There has been only 30% progress of the project under which regulators will be installed at the mouth of 23 canals and flood protection walls will be constructed along the 19-km bank of the Karnaphuli.

However, Chattogram Port Authority (CPA), Chattogram Drydock Ltd, Bangladesh Navy, Bangladesh Railway, Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation and Chattogram City recommended changes to the project.

They said if the river bank road is raised to six meters, the surrounding industries, factories, jetties, wagon sheds, and railway lines used for goods transportation will become abnormally low and be flooded when it rains.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Apart from this, the jetties will be hindered by ships if there are flood protection walls at the entire part of the bank.

Another project, the embankment road construction from Kalurghat Bridge to Chaktai Canal along the Karnaphuli River has been extended for three years, but the work has not been completed.

The expenditure of Tk471 crore has increased to Tk2,746 crore in two phases. In addition, 18 new types of facilities were added along with project design changes last year. Under the project, along with the construction of a 9-km road, regulators are to be installed at the mouths of 12 canals, and the construction of drains, walkways, pump houses, and electrical substations. The deadline for the project is June 2024.

Project Director Rajeev Das, CDA Executive Engineer, told TBS, "Almost 70% of the project work has been completed. The gates to install the regulator at the mouth of the canal will come from abroad in September-October. However, keeping in mind the current monsoon, the regulator will be installed at the mouth of four canals this month by installing local gates."

Chattogram City's canal digging project from Baripara to the Karnaphuli River at Tk1,362 crore has not been completed in nine years. The project, approved in 2014, has been stuck for nearly seven years due to land acquisition complications. The deadline has been extended to June 2024.

Project Director Chattogram City Executive Engineer Md Farhadul Alam said, "Out of 25 acres of land, 20 acres have been acquired. The progress of the project is 45%."

 

Top News

waterlogging / Chattogram / rain

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor A Alam

What are children putting in their mouths?

4h | Panorama
Photo: Ythan Estuary in Aberdeenshire. Photo: C. Michael Hogan, Wikimedia commons.

Life in the Wild: Entering the magic world of wildlife filming

1d | Panorama
Every floor of this school has three to four bedrooms, with 15 to 18 children in each of them. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

What an average boarding school looks like in Dhaka

1d | Panorama
The mystique of Serajul Alam Khan

The mystique of Serajul Alam Khan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

1d | TBS Face to Face
You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

1d | TBS Markets
Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

1d | TBS SPORTS
13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

2d | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

3
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

4
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

5
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

6
FILE PHOTO: A passenger plane is seen with the moon behind as it flies over London, Britain, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Aviation

Bangladesh withholds $214m in airline funds; 2nd among top 5 countries: IATA