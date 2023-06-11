No respite from waterlogging in Ctg despite Tk15,000cr projects

Low-lying areas of Chattogram city go under water after one hour of rain which, though, brought some relief from heatwave. The photo was taken at Wasa intersection on Friday afternoon. Photo: Md Minhaj Uddin

Residents of Chattogram city are getting no respite from the perennial monsoon-time water stagnation problem this year too even though four projects worth around Tk15,000 crore have been taken up over the last eight years to solve the waterlogging in the city.

The projects have failed to bring any good results due to various issues such as frequent changes in project designs and costs, faulty feasibility studies, lack of coordination among authorities, and slow execution of projects.

Like previous years, people in the city are likely to suffer as the monsoon wind has already started and there may be rainfall for the next few days, Chattogram Met Office Assistant Meteorologist Suman Saha told The Business Standard, adding that only 62ml of rain in 24 hours is enough to cause waterlogging in the city.

Photo: Md Minhaj Uddin

Of the four projects, the progress of the largest one – re-excavation, expansion, renovation and development of canals – is only 76.25% whereas the deadline for the project is December this year. Under the project, 36 canals, 176 km of retaining walls, 45 bridges, drains, and footpaths are to be constructed.

This project, which has been assigned to the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA), was approved in 2017 at Tk5,616 crore. In 2022, the project cost jumped by 70% to Tk9,526 crore.

Project director Lt Col Md Shah Ali told TBS, "There are 1,600 kilometres of drains and 57 canals in the city, of which, 36 canals and 300 km of drains are under the project. These canals and drains are now clean. To maintain the flow of water, the entire 1,600 km of drains and 57 canals have to be kept clean, which is not our responsibility."

Photo: Md Minhaj Uddin

On 2 May, the 34th Engineering Construction Brigade of Bangladesh Army, which is implementing the project, held a press conference where it was said that the CDA is working on 36 out of 57 canals. The rest 21 canals can cause sufferings to the people.

As the issue of 21 new canals came to the fore at the end of the project, experts concerned expressed apprehension about the benefits of this project.

Engineer Delwar Majumder, former president of the Institute of Engineers (IEB) Chattogram, told TBS, "When the project was taken up, it was said renovation of 36 canals would solve the waterlogging. Why are 21 canals coming forward now when the project is about to end? The project has been revised several times but why the renovation of 21 canals is not included."

On the other hand, the Tk1,620 crore project of the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) for flood control and waterlogging mitigation in Chattogram is an example of a lack of coordination among authorities.

There has been only 30% progress of the project under which regulators will be installed at the mouth of 23 canals and flood protection walls will be constructed along the 19-km bank of the Karnaphuli.

However, Chattogram Port Authority (CPA), Chattogram Drydock Ltd, Bangladesh Navy, Bangladesh Railway, Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation and Chattogram City recommended changes to the project.

They said if the river bank road is raised to six meters, the surrounding industries, factories, jetties, wagon sheds, and railway lines used for goods transportation will become abnormally low and be flooded when it rains.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Apart from this, the jetties will be hindered by ships if there are flood protection walls at the entire part of the bank.

Another project, the embankment road construction from Kalurghat Bridge to Chaktai Canal along the Karnaphuli River has been extended for three years, but the work has not been completed.

The expenditure of Tk471 crore has increased to Tk2,746 crore in two phases. In addition, 18 new types of facilities were added along with project design changes last year. Under the project, along with the construction of a 9-km road, regulators are to be installed at the mouths of 12 canals, and the construction of drains, walkways, pump houses, and electrical substations. The deadline for the project is June 2024.

Project Director Rajeev Das, CDA Executive Engineer, told TBS, "Almost 70% of the project work has been completed. The gates to install the regulator at the mouth of the canal will come from abroad in September-October. However, keeping in mind the current monsoon, the regulator will be installed at the mouth of four canals this month by installing local gates."

Chattogram City's canal digging project from Baripara to the Karnaphuli River at Tk1,362 crore has not been completed in nine years. The project, approved in 2014, has been stuck for nearly seven years due to land acquisition complications. The deadline has been extended to June 2024.

Project Director Chattogram City Executive Engineer Md Farhadul Alam said, "Out of 25 acres of land, 20 acres have been acquired. The progress of the project is 45%."