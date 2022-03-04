No relation of sanctions with the day to day work at Rooppur project, says PD

TBS Report
04 March, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2022, 12:52 pm

No relation of sanctions with the day to day work at Rooppur project, says PD

"Despite that our foreign minister is discussing the issue with Russian counterpart," Dr Mohammad Shawkat Akbar said

Picture: MumitM/TBS
Picture: MumitM/TBS

There is no relation between the sanctions imposed on Russia for invading Ukraine with the day-to-day work at the Rooppur project, said Dr Mohammad Shawkat Akbar, the managing director of Nuclear Power Plant Company Bangladesh Limited and project director of the construction of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant Project. 

"Despite that our foreign minister is discussing the issue with Russian counterpart," he told The Business Standard on Friday (4 March).

He also added that the project's funding does not directly come from Russia.

Planning Minister MA Mannan on Wednesday said Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant will not be affected directly by the ongoing Russian-Ukraine war as the project is being implemented completely under a bilateral agreement with Moscow.

"Equipment, manpower and finance (for the project) are coming through a single channel. No third party is involved here. So, the project will witness no direct impact," he said while briefing reporters after the meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC).

