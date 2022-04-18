No regular roads, only elevated ones to be built in haor areas: Cabinet

The Nazarkhali embankment at Tanguar Haor in Tahirpur upazila of Sunamganj collapses on 2 April due to on-rush of upstream water triggered by flash floods, inundating some 5,000 hectares of farmlands and damaging Boro crops. Photo: TBS

The Cabinet has instructed not to construct any regular road in the haor areas but the elevated ones amid reports of inundation of paddy fields due to flash floods in several haors of Sunamganj.

The decision came at a Cabinet meeting held Monday (18 April) chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said Cabinet Secretary Khandokar Anwarul Islam.

"The cabinet today gave clear instructions that no more roads can be built in the haor area. If constructed, it should be elevated," he told the media.

The cabinet also asked to review whether it is possible to build 150-200m long bridges at regular intervals on already established roads, added the cabinet secretary.

Responding to a question, the cabinet secretary said, "Although there are bridges in those areas, we have been asked to survey them. If water gets stuck somewhere due to the road, then it is necessary to consider whether the bridge can be built at a reasonable distance of half a kilometer or not."

These instructions were given after discussing the flood situation in the haor area.