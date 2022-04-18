No regular roads, only elevated ones to be built in haor areas: Cabinet

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 April, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2022, 06:04 pm

Related News

No regular roads, only elevated ones to be built in haor areas: Cabinet

TBS Report
18 April, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2022, 06:04 pm
The Nazarkhali embankment at Tanguar Haor in Tahirpur upazila of Sunamganj collapses on 2 April due to on-rush of upstream water triggered by flash floods, inundating some 5,000 hectares of farmlands and damaging Boro crops. Photo: TBS
The Nazarkhali embankment at Tanguar Haor in Tahirpur upazila of Sunamganj collapses on 2 April due to on-rush of upstream water triggered by flash floods, inundating some 5,000 hectares of farmlands and damaging Boro crops. Photo: TBS

The Cabinet has instructed not to construct any regular road in the haor areas but the elevated ones amid reports of inundation of paddy fields due to flash floods in several haors of Sunamganj.

The decision came at a Cabinet meeting held Monday (18 April) chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said Cabinet Secretary Khandokar Anwarul Islam. 

"The cabinet today gave clear instructions that no more roads can be built in the haor area. If constructed, it should be elevated," he told the media. 

The cabinet also asked to review whether it is possible to build 150-200m long bridges at regular intervals on already established roads, added the cabinet secretary. 

Responding to a question, the cabinet secretary said, "Although there are bridges in those areas, we have been asked to survey them. If water gets stuck somewhere due to the road, then it is necessary to consider whether the bridge can be built at a reasonable distance of half a kilometer or not."

These instructions were given after discussing the flood situation in the haor area.

Top News

Haor Areas / elevated roads in haor areas

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Missed Call: Why outsourcing call centres never took off

Missed Call: Why outsourcing call centres never took off

6h | Panorama
Find your way to a sustainable lifestyle with Antobihin

Find your way to a sustainable lifestyle with Antobihin

8h | Brands
During Covid-19, hundreds of bodegas collapsed and if the switch to online shopping proves a structural change, many more will be in trouble. Photo: Bloomberg

Don’t call it a convenience store: The New York bodega is so much more

7h | Panorama
As a result of rapid climate change, flash floods and rising sea levels have been increasingly affecting the country. Photo: Mumit M

‘Adaptation plan should consider the changing social affairs and production system’ 

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How much is the country ready to negotiate with EU?

How much is the country ready to negotiate with EU?

21h | Videos
Is Nepal becoming bankrupt?

Is Nepal becoming bankrupt?

22h | Videos
Fishing at Dhanmondi Lake

Fishing at Dhanmondi Lake

22h | Videos
Food for 10,000 people cooked in one pot

Food for 10,000 people cooked in one pot

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

4
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

5
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

6
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots