No reason for rice price hike at the moment: Food Minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 September, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 06:50 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder said on Tuesday that the rice prices should not go up at the moment as there is no dearth of the key staple in the country. 

"Rice prices should not increase at this point of time. The businesses are restless. There is no shortage of rice in the country," he said at a dialogue at the secretariat organised by Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters' Forum.  

The minister also said that the intelligence agencies have been working to break the syndicate in the rice market. Still, they are active and the amount of packed and loose rice is equal, said Sadhan Chandra. 

The price of Tk80 or Tk90 of per kg rice is not a big deal for those who are super rich, he observed.  

"Those who have been importing rice through the port are under the scanner. The government has the record of the amount of imported rice," he said. 

Sadhan Chandra said that although there is no rice variety called 'miniket', the traders are selling it. Enactment of a law is underway to punish those traders who are selling rice in the name of 'miniket'.

"In the proposed law there is provision for mentioning the name of the paddy variety and no rice will be allowed to polish excessively," the minister added. 

He also announced that wheat flour will be sold in packets from 1 October in the open market to check black marketing. The flour packaging is under process and the price is a bit higher. If wheat flour cannot be packed, then loose flour will be sold, he added.

The open market sale (OMS) programme will continue round the year to control the market, said the minister. More rice and wheat are being imported to meet the requirement of these grains for OMS and safety net programme 'Kabikha'. 

Comments

