No question of holding elections under caretaker government: Law minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq has ruled out the possibility of holding the upcoming national elections under a caretaker government.

"The national elections will be held according to the constitution. Anything not written in the constitution will not happen. There will be no exception. The constitution does not have any provision for a caretaker government and it is invalid. Therefore, there is no question of holding elections under a caretaker government," the minister told The Business Standard on Wednesday (21 June).

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), at a seminar today, demanded the next parliamentary election under a non-partisan and neutral caretaker government.

The Appellate Division's brief judgment of 2011, which stated that national elections should be held for at least two terms, was not included in the full judgment later.

The BNP has claimed that the Appellate Division's decision to exclude the part of its verdict that was announced in court is unconstitutional.

The 15th Amendment to the Constitution following the verdict is illegal, and the caretaker government remained in place, the BNP leaders claimed.

Regarding the BNP's claims, the law minister said, "The BNP is trying to confuse people by raising these scandalous issues. The BNP's demands are not logical rather unconstitutional. The next election will be held according to the constitution."

He said, "An election-time government can be formed in accordance with the constitution. This interim government can consist of elected representatives."