No provision for asylum after travelling to Britain: UK home office tells NDTV

TBS Report
06 August, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 09:05 pm

A file photo of Sheikh Hasina. Photo: PID
A file photo of Sheikh Hasina. Photo: PID

Amid rumours that Sheikh Hasina, who is currently in Delhi, will go to London to seek asylum, the UK Home Office told NDTV this morning that British immigration rules do not allow individuals to travel to that country to seek asylum or temporary refuge.

Individuals seeking asylum must do so "in the first safe country they reach", said the UK government, headed by Sir Keir Starmer.

"The UK has a proud record of providing protection for people who need it. However, there is no provision for someone to be allowed to travel to the UK to seek asylum or temporary refuge," a UK Home Office spokesperson told NDTV.

Those who need international protection should claim asylum in the first safe country they reach. That is the fastest route to safety, the spokesperson added.

According to sources, a formal asylum request is being processed, NDTV reports.

