No pressure over upcoming national polls: IGP

Bangladesh

BSS
07 September, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2023, 06:20 pm

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun today said he is feeling no international pressure over upcoming national polls.

"Once there was a menace of militancy and terrorism in the country. The situation was brought under complete control through the earnest effort of Bangladesh Police. I believe we can tackle any challenge regarding law and order during the upcoming national polls through our ability," he said.

The IGP said this while talking to newsmen after inaugurating Bangabandhu Corner at the office of Habiganj Superintendent of Police (SP) this noon. Sylhet Range DIG Shah Mizan Shafiur Rahman and Habiganj SP SM Murad Ali were present, among others, on the occasion.

Earlier, he was received by the district police by presenting a flower bouquet. The IGP was given guard of honour by a smartly turned out contingent of police.

He also planted a sapling on the premises of Habiganj SP office.

 

