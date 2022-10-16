No pressure on EC regarding Zilla Parishad election: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal has said the Election Commission is not feeling any pressure regarding the Zilla Parishad elections to be held Monday.

In response to a question from journalists Sunday (16 October), Habibul Awal said, "There is no pressure on us. We feel no pressure. We are doing our job."

"The EC stopped the election of Gaibandha-5 after seeing the irregularities in the CCTV cameras. CCTV cameras have been installed in the centres for Monday's Zilla Parishad polls as well."

He noted that CCTVs are useful to monitor the election from Nirbachan Bhaban.

"We want voters to be able to cast their vote. We are using CCTV for that purpose," the CEC added.

In response to the question of what the EC will do if it faces a similar situation like Gaibandha-5 by-poll, the CEC said, "I cannot say anything in advance and this is a different kind of election."

In the last Gaibandha by-polls, the commission stopped the election from Dhaka amid widespread irregularities for which many leaders of the ruling party criticised the EC.

Voting through EVMs will be held from 9am to 2pm on Monday in designated centres of 57 districts of the country.

Voting will be held for the posts of chairman, general members and reserved members in the districts. A total of 671 public representatives will be elected in three positions.

Voting is to be held in 61 upazilas except in three hill tract districts of the country.