No pressure on EC regarding Zilla Parishad election: CEC

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 October, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2022, 05:27 pm

Related News

No pressure on EC regarding Zilla Parishad election: CEC

TBS Report
16 October, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2022, 05:27 pm
Kazi Habibul Awal. Photo: Collected
Kazi Habibul Awal. Photo: Collected

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal has said the Election Commission is not feeling any pressure regarding the Zilla Parishad elections to be held Monday. 

In response to a question from journalists Sunday (16 October), Habibul Awal said, "There is no pressure on us. We feel no pressure. We are doing our job."

"The EC stopped the election of Gaibandha-5 after seeing the irregularities in the CCTV cameras. CCTV cameras have been installed in the centres for Monday's Zilla Parishad polls as well."

He noted that CCTVs are useful to monitor the election from Nirbachan Bhaban. 

"We want voters to be able to cast their vote. We are using CCTV for that purpose," the CEC added. 

In response to the question of what the EC will do if it faces a similar situation like Gaibandha-5 by-poll, the CEC said, "I cannot say anything in advance and this is a different kind of election."

In the last Gaibandha by-polls, the commission stopped the election from Dhaka amid widespread irregularities for which many leaders of the ruling party criticised the EC.

Voting through EVMs will be held from 9am to 2pm on Monday in designated centres of 57 districts of the country.

Voting will be held for the posts of chairman, general members and reserved members in the districts. A total of 671 public representatives will be elected in three positions.

Voting is to be held in 61 upazilas except in three hill tract districts of the country.

Top News

CEC Kazi Habibul Awal / Zilla Parishad

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Bariq's shimmering accessories will make heads turn

4h | Mode
Nusrat Akhtar Lopa, a popular online brand promoter, during a live video.

'The more followers, the higher you earn': Step into the world of online brand promoters

10h | Panorama
Lessons in focus management

Lessons in focus management

7h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The global energy order is unravelling fast: Welcome to World War E

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

All Akij products under one roof

All Akij products under one roof

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Is the end near for the Russia-Ukraine War?

7h | Videos
Details of 2022 T20 World Cup

Details of 2022 T20 World Cup

21h | Videos
Flying car takes public flight in Dubai

Flying car takes public flight in Dubai

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

5
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back