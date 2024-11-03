No power supply if dues not settled by November 7: Adani to Bangladesh

Electric power transmission pylon miniatures and Adani Green Energy logo are seen in this illustration taken, on 9 December 2022. Photo: reuters

After Adani cut power to Bangladesh over unpaid dues, they have now set a deadline of 7 November to switch off the connection if there is no clarity on the outstanding over the outstanding amount owed, says Times of India.

Currently Bangladesh owes Adani almost $850 million.

Adani had set a deadline of Oct 31 for the Bangladesh Power Development Board to clear the dues and provide a letter of credit (LC) of $170 million (around Rs 1,500 crore) to ensure security of payment.

While BPDB did seek to issue an LC against the outstanding amount through Krishi Bank, the move was not in line with the terms of the power purchase agreement, a source told TOI. Shortage of dollars was cited as one of the reasons.

It prompted Adani Power Jharkhand to reduce supply from Oct 31, exacerbating Bangladesh's power shortage. According to the latest report put up on the website of Power Grid Bangladesh (PGB), on Friday, Adani's plant in Godda (Jharkhand) supplied 724 megawatt against the installed capacity of 1,496 MW. Adani Power Jharkhand is the largest power supplier, followed by Payra (1,244 MW), Rampal (1,234 MW) and SS Power I (1,224 MW) plants.

NTPC joint venture Bangladesh India Friendship Power Company's Rampal plant in Bagerhat and SS Power I were already operating at less than half the capacity due to coal shortage, PGB's daily report showed.

Industry sources told TOI that some of the power units have reduced fuel purchase as the crisis-hit nation is unable to make payments on time. Payments from Bangladesh have been slower, resulting in a build-up of dues. While around $90 million are said to have been paid to Adani Power in October, for the earlier months, payments were in the region of $20-50 million against monthly bills of $90-100 million. The Jharkhand plant supplies electricity at BDT 10-12/unit (Rs 7-8.50) with the cost linked to coal prices in Indonesia and Australia.

Adani did not comment on the matter, but senior executives had earlier told TOI that they were hopeful of a resolution. The delay in payment, and more importantly the lack of clarity, has prompted India's largest private power company to take the extreme step given that it needs to settle the dues of creditors.

The decision to snap supply will also impact the Godda plant's viability as Bangladesh is the sole power purchaser and Adani Power Jharkhand has had to leave one of the two 800 MW units idle. A monthly billing of $90-100 million will translate into annual revenues of $1.1 billion (more than Rs 9,000 crore) for the company.

Soon after the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina govt in Bangladesh, Adani began exploring supply of power in the domestic market given a steady growth in demand and assured payments. The company has been asked to seek connection to the local grid, which may be routed through a sub-station in Lakhisarai in Bihar.