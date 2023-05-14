No possibility of tidal surge due to Cyclone Mocha: State Minister

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Enamur Rahman on Sunday said there is no possibility of tidal surge due to cyclone Mocha.

"Low tide started in the morning and Mocha is now progressing with 65 km wind speed and maximum wind speed near the cyclone centre is about 220 km. So there is no possibility of tidal surge," he said while talking to reporters at the secretariat.

The authorities concerned have taken sufficient preparation this time, Enamur said adding that already seven lakh people have taken shelter in the cyclone shelters.

The government has taken all necessary measures at the cyclone shelters and already dry foods, pure drinking water, water purification tablets and cash money have been sent to the shelter homes while the beach area vacated after the announcement of great danger signal, he added.

Despite the announcement of great danger signal 10 in Cox's Bazar, many people were seen taking selfie, said the minister. "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asked me over phone to take step to control people on the beach," he said.

Replying to a question about the presence of curious people on the beach, the minister said the law enforcement agencies drove them out and all tourist activities were suspended.