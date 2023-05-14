No possibility of tidal surge due to Cyclone Mocha: State Minister

Bangladesh

UNB
14 May, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2023, 04:31 pm

Related News

No possibility of tidal surge due to Cyclone Mocha: State Minister

UNB
14 May, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2023, 04:31 pm
No possibility of tidal surge due to Cyclone Mocha: State Minister

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Enamur Rahman on Sunday said there is no possibility of tidal surge due to cyclone Mocha.

"Low tide started in the morning and Mocha is now progressing with 65 km wind speed and maximum wind speed near the cyclone centre is about 220 km. So there is no possibility of tidal surge," he said while talking to reporters at the secretariat.

The authorities concerned have taken sufficient preparation this time, Enamur said adding that already seven lakh people have taken shelter in the cyclone shelters.

The government has taken all necessary measures at the cyclone shelters and already dry foods, pure drinking water, water purification tablets and cash money have been sent to the shelter homes while the beach area vacated after the announcement of great danger signal, he added.

Despite the announcement of great danger signal 10 in Cox's Bazar, many people were seen taking selfie, said the minister. "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asked me over phone to take step to control people on the beach," he said.

Replying to a question about the presence of curious people on the beach, the minister said the law enforcement agencies drove them out and all tourist activities were suspended.

Cyclone / Cyclone Mocha

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Shred with style: Finding the best skateboards in Dhaka

5h | Brands
Photo: Brac/Sarkar Pratik

Anima Rani Sarkar fought two cyclones. Now she has to brace for the third one

1d | Features
Photo: Courtesy

3 heartwarming Mother's Day gifts to brighten her day

1d | Brands
A boy rides past a paramilitary check post, that was set afire by the supporters of Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a protest against his arrest, in Karachi, Pakistan 9 May, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Pakistan faces another lost decade as the army takes on Khan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is the 'Big One' now the 'Big Three' of the ICC?

Is the 'Big One' now the 'Big Three' of the ICC?

5h | TBS SPORTS
Why can't the government dismiss Salahuddin?

Why can't the government dismiss Salahuddin?

5h | TBS SPORTS
Bangladesh is shaken by the 'Pathan' storm

Bangladesh is shaken by the 'Pathan' storm

5h | TBS Entertainment
Congress sweeps majority mark in Karnataka

Congress sweeps majority mark in Karnataka

20h | TBS World

Most Read

1
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

2
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

6
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman